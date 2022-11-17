In Brief: Aspen taking grant applications in January, Carbondale ready for turkey trot

‘Mountain vs. Human Nature’ features Messner, Davis

Italian high-altitude mountaineer, rock climber, and adventurer Reinhold Messner will interview rock climber, BASE jumper, and wingsuit flier Steph Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as part of the Aspen Institute’s Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.

Institute officials said the conversation will explore the confrontation between mountain and human nature and will share Messner’s quest for protecting the ideals of traditional alpinism. The event, “Mountain vs. Human Nature: Sustaining Alpinism as a Way of Life,” is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. in Paepcke Auditorium on the Institute’s Aspen Meadows campus (1000 N. 3rd Street, Aspen).

Reinhold Messner

Copy-of-EPAL_Messner_2014_192

Widely considered one of the greatest mountaineers of all time, South Tyrolean Reinhold Messner is known for his pioneering and difficult ascents of the world’s highest peaks and has repeatedly pushed boundaries as a rock climber, high-altitude mountaineer, and adventurer, institute officials said. In 1978, he and fellow climber Peter Habeler became the first to reach the summit of Mount Everest (29,035 feet) without supplemental oxygen. In 1980, Messner became the first person to solo Everest, also without oxygen. In addition, he was the first to climb all 14 of the world’s peaks measuring more than 26,250 feet (8,000 meters).

“We are thrilled and honored to bring Reinhold Messner to Aspen for this special community event,” noted Cristal Logan, vice president of Aspen community programs and engagement. “His legendary feats as a skier and mountaineer are inspiring, and his storytelling is important for us to hear.”

Tickets are $30 and are on sale at http://www.aspenshowtix.com , 970.920.5770, or in person at the Wheeler Opera House box office (320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen). Early ticket purchase is encouraged, as a full-capacity audience is expected for this event. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m., and any unclaimed tickets will be sold at the door.



For questions and information, contact Zoë Brown at zoe.brown@aspeninstitute.org , 970.544.7935, or visit aspeninstitute.org/aspenevents .





Aspen taking grant applications in January

The City of Aspen has opened the application period for Health and Human Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Grants Programs. The city stewards an annual competitive grants program with a philosophy of supporting non-profits that promote mentally and physically healthy communities, protect the natural environment, and create opportunities for all community members through partnerships, ease of access, stewardship, arts and cultural enrichment, and innovation, city officials said.

“Aspen’s non-profits are essential to the vibrancy and sustainability of our community,” said Mayor Torre. “The City of Aspen, through our grants program, is proud to contribute to these organizations.”

Officials said the city is committed to continually improving its grant programming. Last year, the program introduced strategically-focused volunteer review committees for the separate grant categories and provided training to applicants and volunteers on the process. This year, new program highlights include:

New Application Portal: Accompanying the opening of the 2023 grant cycle is a launch of a new dedicated grants-management system. Officials said this system offers a more straightforward application process without sacrificing the quality and integrity of the program.

Accompanying the opening of the 2023 grant cycle is a launch of a new dedicated grants-management system. Officials said this system offers a more straightforward application process without sacrificing the quality and integrity of the program. Increased Program Budgets: Aspen City Council increased the 2023 budget for each program from last year.

Aspen City Council increased the 2023 budget for each program from last year. Expanded Multi-Year Grants: In an effort to provide greater stability for all organizations requesting less than $10,000, applicants wishing to do so may now request support for two years in their application.

In an effort to provide greater stability for all organizations requesting less than $10,000, applicants wishing to do so may now request support for two years in their application. Standalone In-Kind Application: The 2023 grant cycle introduces a dedicated application that makes requesting in-kind assistance, such as the Aspen Recreation Center or Wheeler Opera House, more accessible and transparent, officials said.

The city grants program has over $1,800,000 in funds available within the three grant programs:

Arts & Culture – $900,000

Community Non-Profit – $554,490

Health & Human Services – $365,750

The grants webpage, aspen.gov/383/Grants , provides the application link and a library of resources such as practice documents, grant program criteria, and training opportunities. The city will accept applications through 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, with award notifications expected in March 2023.

Visit aspen.gov/383/Grants for more information. To receive updates and information on City of Aspen grant opportunities, email grants@aspen.gov , and include your request for future updates.

Health insurance marketplace deadlines approaching

Individuals and families who buy health insurance through the Connect for Health Colorado individual marketplace have until Dec. 15 to purchase a plan that starts Jan. 1, 2023, and until Jan. 15 to purchase a plan that starts Feb. 1.

There are two insurance companies serving the individual market in the Aspen to Parachute region: Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Residents of the Eagle County portion of the Roaring Fork Valley have a third choice with Friday Health Plans.

To view all of the plans available and sign up, log on to ConnectforHealthCO.com . If you need help understanding the many options or with the website, call 855-752-6749 for live assistance.

Carbondale ready for Turkey Trot

Though there’s less history behind it, the Carbondale Turkey Trot returns for a sixth year and is slated for a 9:30 a.m. start Thanksgiving morning from the Carbondale Recreation Center.

Same as Glenwood, the Carbondale organizers are rolling out a new 5K and 1-mile course utilizing the streets through old town, instead of the former back-and-forth course along the Rio Grande Trail.

A “turkey hunter” awaits the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on previous Thanksgiving morning.

“We’ve always wanted to go through town, but we need more volunteers to do that, so we can have people at all the intersections,” said Jamie Wall, special events coordinator for Carbondale Parks and Recreation.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact jwall@carbondaleco.net if you can help out.

Wall said the Carbondale trot is looking forward to a more modest number of runners this year, after being overwhelmed with some 600 participants last year who, absent the Glenwood event, were hungry for some pre-turkey running.

“We already have more than 130 people signed up, so it will still be a pretty big event,” she said.

Baby strollers and joggers are allowed at the Carbondale trot, but no dogs after a canine tangle last year resulted in the race timing system getting knocked out of whack.

After the run, the Village Smithy will be providing mini pumpkin-pie slices along with the usual post-race snacks.

Carbondale Trot advance registration is at carbondalerec.com; $15 for adults and $7 for children and youth ages 3 to 17 and seniors age 62 and up. Race-day registration is $20 and $10.

Eagle County to close offices for holiday

Eagle County government offices, including the El Jebel satellite office, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. All county offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

The landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving and re-open at 6:30 a.m., Friday. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Material Recovery Facility reopen at 8 a.m., Friday. The landfill and Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be open regular hours on Saturday.

Red Kettles returning to Roaring Fork

The Salvation Army Roaring Fork Valley Service Extension is getting geared up for the annual Red Kettle bell-ringing drive to raise money to help those in need throughout Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley.

To get ready, a Red Kettle Kickoff event is planned for 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Library Friends Community Room, 815 Cooper Ave. The event is to include a special performance by the Intermountain Divisional Brass Band.

To RSVP for the event, call 970-945-6976.

Starting Saturday, volunteer groups from throughout the valley will begin ringing the bell outside area grocery and retail stores to help raise money for people in need from Parachute to Aspen with things like rent and utilities assistance, prescriptions, transportation, emergency shelter, and referrals for other resources.

Area service organizations are in charge of the different bell-ringing stations around the region. To volunteer or be put in touch with the appropriate point people, contact Red Kettle Drive coordinator Kathy Wren at 970-945-6976 or via email at kathy.wren@usw.salvationarmy.org .

Glenwood city facilities to close for Thanksgiving holiday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, City of Glenwood Springs administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall (including police records and Municipal Court), Community Center, Community Art Center, and Recycling Center will be closed to the public Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

The Community Center will also be closed Saturday, Nov. 26. The South Canyon Landfill will be closed Thursday and open with regular hours on Friday and Saturday. Each facility will resume regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

For questions about City Hall, contact Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or bryana.starbuck@cogs.us . For questions about the community center, contact the front desk at 970-384-6301. For questions about the landfill or the recycling center, contact Landfill Manager Liz Mauro at 970-384-5375 or elizabeth.mauro@cogs.us .

Calligraphy class in Carbondale

The Carbondale Branch Library will offer a calligraphy workshop at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Participants will make holiday cards, and the instructor will have all her tools available to try including pens, papers, practice sheets, and books, according to the library.

The event is free and open to all adults. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.