FirstBank celebrates 10 years with giving-back events

FirstBank is celebrating 10 years of service in the Roaring Fork Valley with a series of events focused on doing good for customers and the community throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

“At FirstBank, we believe in doing what’s right, and a big part of that is supporting and amplifying organizations that uplift our community,” said David Portman, FirstBank Roaring Fork Valley market president. “We are excited to host events that underscore what makes this valley such a delightful place to live, work and play.”

The bank will partner with local nonprofits and small businesses to host events ranging from pet adoptions and complimentary breakfasts to wish list fulfillment for local teachers, bank officials said.

FirstBank will launch the celebration with a mural in each Roaring Fork Valley branch, inviting community members to suggest acts of kindness to their friends and neighbors. Over the next few months, the bank will collect acts of goodness to spread the “banking for good” philosophy throughout the community, bank officials said.

FirstBank will also host a week-long activation allowing the public to nominate their favorite local Colorado Gives Day nonprofits to receive a collective $1,000 donation. Named Give Where You Live, the voting survey features various nonprofit causes, from animal-related and education to health care/mental care and environmental organizations.





Voting will take place Nov. 16-23. The winning category’s nonprofits will be announced on Instagram and Facebook @efirstbank on Nov. 23 at 5:00 p.m. To vote for your favorite nonprofit category, go to efirstbank.com/givewhereyoulive .

Pitkin leads state counties in recycling, composting

Pitkin County led the state in 2021 for a county program (residential and commercial) with a 48% composting and recycling rate, recycling organizations announced Tuesday.

“Pitkin County faces a huge hurdle in getting materials to recycling markets. Most everything has to go to the Front Range for processing. Being ranked number one in the state for county recycling is a huge accomplishment. The local community is so passionate about waste diversion and recycling. Residents and businesses have propelled us to number one,” said Cathy Hall, Pitkin County’s solid waste director.

Eco-Cycle and CoPIRG Foundation released their sixth annual State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report on On America Recycles Day.

The recycling and diversion numbers include more than just traditional recycling such as cans, bottles, and cardboard. Pitkin County Solid Waste Center collects mattresses, electronics, textiles, books, batteries, and paint for recycling and re-use. The largest contributor to diversion in Pitkin County is the landfill’s compost program. The Solid Waste Center is home to a commercial compost facility, and, in 2021, the county composted 15,000 tons of material. Compost is 30% of the total waste diversion, according to the county.

For more information on the Pitkin County Solid Waste Center and its diversion programs, visit http://www.LandfillRules.com .

Documentary follows the 10th Mountain Division

The Wheeler Opera House announced it will screen the documentary film “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The film follows the 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts by this experimental infantry unit made up of world-class athletes, mountain men, and cowboys during World War II.

Tickets are $20 for adult and $10 for children and military and can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen.

Professional skier, filmmaker, and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony said he is pleased to bring the award-winning “Mission Mt. Mangart” to the Wheeler Opera House. The film follows the U.S. Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division in the Julian Alps region of Italy from the initial concept to the end of World War II.

While many books, films, and stories have recounted the 10th’s history, “Mission Mt. Mangart” delves into the untold tales of the 10th. Anthony serendipitously stumbled upon the division’s exploits while on a personal skiing trip to Italy.

“When I heard the soldier’s stories about the ski race on Mangart, I immediately knew I had to make this film. This documentary is more than just a story about a mountain. It’s an epic tale carved into history that will forever tell the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division,” he said. “And, the story hits home to Colorado, with ties to Camp Hale where the 10th trained. It’s a film for everyone who loves to ski and appreciates the mountains.”

For more information about upcoming events and happenings at the Wheeler, visit http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com .