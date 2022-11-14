Altitude sickness leads to Flight for Life ride

A 36-year-old man from Denver became very ill around 9 p.m. Saturday at a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek in the White River National Forest, and his father walked four miles in rugged terrain to Old Time Outfitter, Dale Coombs, to get help, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Coombs said he would take horses to see if the client could ride out. At 11 p.m., Coombs arrived at the camp to find client’s condition had deteriorated and updated Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies via a Garmin inReach. The man was potentially suffering from acute altitude sickness, and it was determined there was no possibility the client could ride over an hour and half back to Frying Pan Road.

Based on that report, the weather and the patient’s condition, Pitkin County deputies ordered a Flight For Life helicopter. Mountain Rescue Aspen was contacted as well, in case the helicopter was not the best option and a team needed to be deployed. The only methods to get to the location would be by foot, horse, or helicopter.

Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue was also advised of the situation in case Flight For Life helicopter was not able to land so they would be prepared to get medical assistance as close as possible.





Around 2:15 a.m., Coombs informed Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies that the helicopter had lifted off and headed to St. Anthony’s in Lakewood. Current status of the patient is unknown.

Forum Phi a staple on Outside’s Best Places to Work list

Forum Phi, the in-demand Aspen-based architecture and interior design firm, was acknowledged for its workplace culture by Outside Magazine. Dating back to 2016, when Forum Phi was the top-ranked place to work, the firm has been a mainstay on in Outside Magazine’s annual Best Places to Work list. This year, Outside Magazine ranked Forum Phi in the 35th spot on the list.

“Based on the core value that a great business and a great culture are not mutually exclusive, Forum Phi encourages a balance between work and play,” said Forum Phi Partner Jennifer Olson. “Our firm has created an environment that celebrates powder days, hut trips and getting outside, as well as an exceptional, collaborative and professional work atmosphere.”

This accolade is based on metrics such as quality of the firm’s benefits package, average salary, and paid time off as well as confidential employee surveys. Forum Phi’s perks include fully paid, low-deductible health, dental, and vision insurance premiums for the employee’s entire family; a flexible work schedule including remote work; ski pass or wellness benefit; outdoor team-building events; Monday-morning breakfasts; and various outings.

Roaring Fork Valley business included in this year’s list in addition to Forum Phi include Backbone Media, Koru Ltd., and Charles Cunniffe Architects.

Carbondale seeks input on town events

It’s that time of the year again when the town of Carbondale is gathering information and scheduling next year’s events. The second Special Event Task Force meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall to determine the full 2023 calendar of events.

Carbondale’s Special Event Task Force has been in existence since 2013 and it covers special events that take place on town land, streets, and parks and recreation facilities such as the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center.

This meeting is open to all neighbors of the local parks, event organizers, and event participants. Attendees are asked to RSVP with Jamie Wall via email at jwall@carbondaleco.net to RSVP.