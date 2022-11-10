Elections Office close to counting all ballots

A total of 9,485 votes cast by the Pitkin County electorate were processed by bipartisan poll workers at the end of Election Night, according to Clerk & Recorder Ingrid Grueter. That’s 98% of all ballots.

Still to be decided are 132 ballots initially rejected by teams of election judges for reasons that could include signature discrepancy, identification required, or an envelope that was not signed, officials said. Voters have until Nov. 16, or eight days after the election, to “cure” these ballots.

These voters have been mailed a letter from the Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Ballots from overseas voters, which had to be postmarked by Nov. 8, are also due Nov. 16.

The next state-mandated reporting update is Nov. 18.

All ballots that could be counted on Election Night, were uploaded to the state’s official website by 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in keeping with election rules from the secretary of state, officials said.





For current results, go to pitkinvotes.com .

White River to issue Christmas tree permits

Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16. Permits can be purchased at district offices, local vendors, and online at Recreation.gov .

Permits are $10 per tree if they are purchased in person at a district office or vendor. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.

Fourth-grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at EveryKidOutdoors.gov to register and print a paper voucher that can be redeemed in person or online.

All trees must be for personal use, and there is a limit of five permits per person.

Visit FS.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver for details to help you plan your trip, including:

District office and vendor locations.

Regulations for Christmas tree cutting.

Links to online sales.

Maps of cutting areas and Motor Vehicle Use Maps of available roads

Forest officials caution Christmas tree hunters to conditions and travel restrictions when choosing your cutting site as all permit sales are final. Snow accumulation may mean that roads are inaccessible, and many roads will close to wheeled vehicles starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 as districts transition to winter travel.

Wildfire Collaborative has logo design contest

The Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative announced a graphic design logo artistic competition open to high-school students in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The collaborative works to reduce wildfire risk by identifying, prioritizing, and implementing plans and projects aimed at creating fire resilient landscapes and fire-adapted communities while focusing on community engagement, education, and inclusion.

This contest strives to engage high school students with the topic of wildfire mitigation. The winner will receive a $250 prize.

Guidelines:

Students must be enrolled in high school in the Roaring Fork Valley

Only one entry per student.

The submission deadline is Friday, Dec. 16 by 5 p.m.

Entries should be submitted to ali.hager@aspenfire.com with the subject line “Logo Contest.”

with the subject line “Logo Contest.” Entries must be submitted in .png format with a white or transparent background.

Logos can be any shape but should fit within 1200×1200 px with a resolution of 300ppi.

The ideal logo will be simple and speak to all communities.

Theme: Wildfire mitigation in the Roaring Fork Valley keeps our communities safe, our forests healthy and resilient, and our rivers and drinking water protected.

For more information, contact Ali Hager Hammond, director of community wildfire resilience, Aspen Fire, at ali.hager@aspenfire.com

Nonprofit that serves families in drug/alcohol crisis seeks donations

A Way Out — a non-profit serving Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties — provides free clinical and peer services to individuals and families in crisis with drugs and alcohol. Scholarships are provided to those in need to create access to inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, our peer-support program, and ongoing recovery support — regardless of an ability to pay. They also help families with a loved one with substance-abuse issues with free counseling and support groups. All their services are bilingual.

Beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6, all donations made to nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org, including A Way Out, get a boost from a $1.4 million Incentive fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated.

Donors can support A Way Out in several ways: They can make a donation https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/AWAYOUT ; set up a fundraising page to share with family and friends; https://www.coloradogives.org/p/resources/for-donors ; or ask their employer or company to take the Corporate Challenge and help drive donations. https://www.coloradogives.org/giving-events/givesday22/businesses

Valley View webinar on plastic surgery with cancer

Valley View Breast Center will present “Breast Reconstruction, the Light at the End of the Tunnel,” a free virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

Jennifer Butterfield, MD — plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Valley View Breast Center and Valley View Mount Sopris Plastic Surgery Center — will discuss when and why it might be necessary to include plastic surgery in one’s breast cancer treatment plan. She will discuss timing, as well as options available for reconstruction. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

To register, visit https://www.vvh.org/event/breast-reconstruction-the-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel/