RFTA goes digital with tickets

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and Masabi will launch RFTA Tickets on Nov. 21, a mobile fare payment system powered by Masabi’s Justride platform aimed at making purchasing fares easier and to increase access to RFTA services.

The RFTA Tickets mobile app will enable riders to purchase tickets anytime, anywhere, and have them available at the click of a button — making it more convenient for riders and speeding up the boarding process, officials said. Riders can purchase single one-way and round-trip tickets at a discounted rate of 25% off across all RFTA regional routes, 30-day zone passes for routes to and from the City of Aspen, and Seasonal Zone Passes.

Passengers can pre-purchase tickets for future use and activate as they ride, or they can purchase a ticket on the day of travel. When waiting to board the bus, riders should activate their tickets or passes and then scan their activated tickets on the ticket validation machines aboard the buses, officials said.

“Introducing this new mobile fare payment system makes using our services safer, easier, and more efficient for everyone,” said Dan Blankenship, chief executive officer at RFTA. “We’re delighted to be going mobile and working with Masabi — not just to make RFTA a better service for our locals, but a more efficient way of connecting our region.”

RFTA will continue to accept current Stored Value Cards, 30-day Zone passes and cash aboard all buses. In addition, passengers will still be able to purchase discounted cards at Ticket Vending Machines and current sales outlets throughout its service area.





To learn more about RFTA Tickets visit http://www.rfta.com . Questions, contact RFTA Communications Manager, Jamie Tatsuno at 970-384-4864, or jtatsuno@rfta.com .

Theatre Aspen School presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

Theatre Aspen School announces their fall youth production of the Tony Award-winning musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” directed by Vanessa Strahan, with music direction by Dory Light, and choreographed by Jameson Osborne, with a cast of 25 students from the Roaring Fork Valley.

Performances will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Aspen Black Box Theatre on the Aspen School District Campus. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and Roaring Fork Valley teachers and are available at TheatreAspen.org.

According to director Vanessa Strahan: “This show is a 90-minute infusion of laughter. Whether you’re a fan of musical theater or not, the over-the-top caricatures and farcical mix-ups are truly lose-your-breath funny. These young actors have worked so hard to put together a truly spectacular show.”

Red Brick seeks artwork for City Hall

The Red Brick Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for artwork that will be on display in Aspen’s City Hall. Selected artworks will be exhibited for a two-year period between May 2023 and April 2025. The deadline for submission is Dec. 2.

Artworks are selected by the Red Brick Center for the Arts Gallery Committee and must meet specific criteria, including and not limited to:

Pieces must be created by artists who currently live in Colorado.

Mediums must be paint, print, photography, drawing, textile, collage, bas-relief, ceramic, mosaic, and/or metal.

Works must be equipped to be hung on a wall and have an eight-inch maximum depth.

In addition, artworks should encourage an inclusive representation of experiences and voices and present a broad range of artistic and cultural expressions. Special consideration will be given to pieces that loosely relate to several key concepts such as the local and regional environment and connectivity. Additional information, including a statement of work, is required with each submission.

Selected artists will be notified in January 2023 and will be awarded a stipend for their participation.

Wildfire Collaborative has logo design contest

The Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative announced a graphic design logo artistic competition open to high school students in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The collaborative works to reduce wildfire risk by identifying, prioritizing, and implementing plans and projects aimed at creating fire resilient landscapes and fire-adapted communities while focusing on community engagement, education, and inclusion.

This contest strives to engage high school students with the topic of wildfire mitigation. mitigation. The winner will receive a $250 prize.

Guidelines:

Students must be enrolled in high school in the Roaring Fork Valley

Only one entry per student.

The submission deadline is Friday, Dec. 16 by 5 p.m.

Entries should be submitted to ali.hager@aspenfire.com with the subject line “Logo Contest.”

with the subject line “Logo Contest.” Entries must be submitted in .png format with a white or transparent background.

Logos can be any shape but should fit within 1200×1200 px with a resolution of 300ppi.

The ideal logo will be simple and speak to all communities.

Theme: Wildfire mitigation in the Roaring Fork Valley keeps our communities safe, our forests healthy and resilient, and our rivers and drinking water protected.

For more information, contact Ali Hager Hammond, director of community wildfire resilience, Aspen Fire, at ali.hager@aspenfire.com