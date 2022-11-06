Veterans Day event Friday at Aspen memorial

Veterans Day ceremonies will be conducted at the Veterans Memorial at the Pitkin County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, observing the memorial’s 35th anniversary.

The public is invited, and veterans are asked to wear items of military memorabilia. Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12, will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Aspen Elks Lodge #224 invites all attendees to join in their annual Veterans Day luncheon at 510 E Hyman Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Aspen Fire House.



Outdoor Volunteers count up the season

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers counted up the hours, people and projects for the past six months on sustainable recreation, healthy landscapes, fire mitigation, and youth stewardship education.

This season, 1,304 volunteers worked on 67 project sites for a combined total of 10,084 hours, including staff time dedicated to stewardship. That’s the equivalent of one person working full time for almost five years, according to the organization. The RFOV 2022 Impact Report with all metrics and restoration outcomes will be available soon on the RFOV website.





The Little Nell to provide school lunches

During The Little Nell’s temporary off-season closure, Chef Matt Zubrod, culinary director, will provide all three schools in the Aspen School District with hot lunches for two weeks, from Nov. 7-18.

The meals will be prepared in The Little Nell’s banquet kitchen by J1 Visa Students to provide hours to staff while there are none during the closure.

“With the school district struggling with staffing, I felt this was an opportunity to give back to the kids and the community with fresh meals for two weeks while The Little Nell is closed,” said Zubrod. The meals being served will range from baked cod to paella, in hopes to bring smiles to the students and staff before ski season is upon us.

The full middle school menu:

Nov. 7-11

Monday – Salmon Maple Glaze with Baked Yams and Green Beans

Tuesday – Chicken Tinga with Rice and Beans

Wednesday – Paella with Chicken or Shrimp Zucchini and Tomato

Thursday – Orange Chicken Stir Fry Medley with Fried Rice

Friday – Focaccia Pizza Chicken Wings

Nov. 13-18

Monday – Baked Cod Fish Sticks Tartar Sauce Rice Pilaf

Tuesday – Chicken Tamales with Rice and beans

Wednesday – Meatloaf with Mac n Cheese and Corn Succotash

Thursday – Chicken Coq Au Vin Buttered Noodles Haricot Verte

Friday – Deep Dish Pizza Chicken Wings

Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest

Calling all amateur and professional photographers! The 17th annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest is underway and has a quickly approaching deadline of Sunday, Nov. 13.



This year Roaring Fork Conservancy is looking for images of scenic waterways within the Roaring Fork watershed. This includes rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands, snow, riparian areas, etc.

Roaring Fork Conservancy will award prizes for “Best of” within the following categories:

Best Professional Photo: Roaring Fork Watershed Scenic Waterways

Best Amateur Photo: Roaring Fork Watershed Scenic Waterways

People’s Choice Award (voted on by the public via Facebook)

Rules and submission guidelines can be found athttp://www.roaringfork.org/education-and-outreach/annual-photo-contest/ . Photos must be submitted by Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Email Christina Medved at christina@roaringfork.org with any questions.