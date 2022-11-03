End of daylight saving time a chance to check smoke alarms

As daylight saving time ends on Sunday, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.

“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Gino Greco, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

Turning your clocks back this weekend might serve as a good reminder to test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. You can visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family.

Some tips:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room, and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

Summit for Life back in full force

The Chris Klug Foundation is back with its 17thannual Summit for Life on Dec. 3. This year the event will be back in full force for the first time since 2019, including the post-race party at the top of the mountain.





Summit for Life is held by the foundation to celebrate the gift of life; the event aims to raise awareness of the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation and fundraise for the foundation.

The event will begin at the Gondola Plaza at 5 p.m. with DJ Tenza, and the national anthem. Then, racers start the 3,267-vertical-foot ascent to the top of the mountain. There is a ride-for-life option for those who do not want to trek up the hill but would like to celebrate. Racers will be greeted at the top of the mountain with live music, warm drinks, and a hearty dinner, organizers say. To learn more, register, or donate visit http://www.summitforlife.org or contact info@chrisklugfoundation.org .

Quality Ski Time Film Tour at Wheeler

Aspen, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour is bringing an all-new lineup of the greatest ski films of the year to the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. Tickets: $15.

Attendees will have the chance to get posters signed by pro skiers and win gear giveaways from Salomon, OnX Backcountry, YETI, and more sponsors.

For a list of the films being shown and other locations of the Quality Ski Time Film Tour across North America, visit Salomon.com .

Carbondale board changes meeting location

Due to the election, Carbondale’s regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8th, will be held at the Third Street Center’s Calaway Community Room instead of the normal location at Town Hall.

This meeting will start at 6p.m., and no virtual Zoom access will be available. Email Town Clerk Cathy Derby at cderby@carbondaleco.net with any questions.

Roaring Fork Friendship Circle begins

The Friendship Circle will be holding a afternoon kick-off event Dec. 4, at the JCC Aspen at 435 West Main Street, Aspen. Showcasing service providers, this meet-and-greet-and-eat event is for families wanting to learn more about the group dedicated to helping special needs children and adults with inclusion, support, and friendship.

Begun as a service provider for life and social-skill development, the Friendship Circle aims to help bridge the gaps between the many groups already providing services in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. The group also aims to help with advocacy, information, care, and sensory therapeutic services, as well as adaptive events and community engagement.

The Friendship Circle has a monthly Mom’s Meet-Up, a newly-designed sensory-development gym, and plans for a teen volunteer buddy program. Programming plans are underway for a life and social-skill series addressing needs such as art, music, dance, and animal therapy, as well as recreational and vocational development and a “train the trainer” course to help with continuing education.

Contact Lieba Mintz ​​(970) 544-3770 or Lieba@JCCAspen.com for meeting times and location.

Glenwood Springs donates toward historical work on Cardiff coke ovens.

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society has been awarded $34,930, the full mini-grant amount requested from the State Historical Fund, for work at the Cardiff Coke Ovens. The project includes site stabilization, planning documents, erosion mitigation, interpretive signs, and graffiti removal. Matching funds for this grant were provided by the city of Glenwood Springs.

“This site is a special part of Glenwood history, and we are grateful to receive this grant from the State Historic Fund,” said Glenwood Springs Historical Society Executive Director Bill Kight. “The Historical Society will use this grant as Phase 1 and start the planning process immediately.”

Work on vegetation removal will take place in the spring of 2023 to prevent further deterioration and reduce vandalism. Graffiti in the ovens and trash dumped on the project site will be removed. Though open to the public, the site may be temporarily closed during construction.

Through a partnership with the City of Glenwood Springs, future improvements to the site will be built by the city and funded by a separate $140,000 Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grant for the city property adjacent to the actual coke ovens. These improvements will include construction of a new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path, reconstruction of an existing trail, and a display area for important artifacts from the original coking operations at the site.

For more information and historic photographs of the Cardiff Coke Ovens, visit GlenwoodHistory.com/general-6 .