Aspen Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for 2023 inductees to the Aspen Hall of Fame. Nominations must be received by Nov. 30. The Aspen Hall of Fame Board of Directors will announce 2023 inductees in early December and they will be honored and inducted at the annual Aspen Hall of Fame Banquet, set for Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Hotel Jerome.

The Aspen Hall of Fame was established in 1986–87 to recognize and honor those individuals who have had a significant and lasting impact on the Aspen/Snowmass communities economically, physically, spiritually, ethically or intellectually. Nominees must have demonstrated inspirational leadership and have made major contributions to cultural, sports, and/or civic activities.



“There are so many people who have made a lasting impression and contribution to the fabric of our community,” said Aspen Hall of Fame Co-Presidents Kim DeCarlo and Madeleine Osberger. “This is our way of making sure they are never forgotten and celebrated in true Aspen style.”

Nominations can be made online at aspenhalloffame.org/nominate . Members of the community who have asked to be on the AHOF mailing list will also receive nomination forms in the mail in the coming weeks.

Kids First increases financial aid

Kids First, the city of Aspen’s early childhood resource center, increased its funding for child-care financial aid, as well as extended the application deadline. New and returning families may submit applications through Nov. 8.

Kids First Childcare Financial Aid is available to applicants with children ages 5 years and younger, have a child attending a participating licensed Pitkin County child-care program, work or live in the Aspen Urban Growth Boundary, qualify financially, and work during the hours the child receives the care.





Kids First staff and the Financial Aid Committee determine financial aid eligibility based on a sliding scale associated with a family’s overall child-care costs. An automatic adjustment is made for returning financial aid recipients who apply and are approved for increased funding. New applicants who are approved receive funding beginning Dec. 1.

For more information about eligibility and the application process, visit aspen.gov/316/Financial-Aid , and/or contact Kids First at 1(970)920-5363 or kf_financial_aid@aspen.gov .

Law enforcement practices for active shooter

Last weekend, Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies participated in active threat training at Aspen High School. Deputies engaged in classroom training on topics including emergency medical care, building search techniques, and active shooter response tactics.

The afternoon was spent in a dynamic training environment where concepts learned in the classroom were put into practice. This past weekend’s training session built upon a similar active threat training deputies received in August at the Basalt High School, officials said.

“Training for active threats in our community is a major priority of mine and for my office. The training my deputies went through recently in response to active threats ensures that not only are we training and prepared when the situation arises, but we’re preparing, together, with our partners in fire and EMS.” said Joe DiSalvo, Pitkin County sheriff.

Sheriff’s deputies are scheduled to participate in additional active threat training at the Pitkin County Courthouse during the upcoming winter.

CMC Spring Valley vet tech farm throws it doors open

Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley is inviting community members to visit the program’s 220-acre farm and teaching hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 to learn about the college’s veterinary technology program. This is a free, family-friendly open house. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and some of the animals will be wearing costumes too. An area will be set up to take photos with the animals.

There will also be a scavenger hunt, a silent auction, a jack-o-lantern smashing extravaganza (pumpkin pieces will then be fed to the farm’s animals), as well as Halloween treats for humans. Some of the farm’s animals will be available to pet and feed, too.

In addition to the vet tech lab, small animal hospital and equine teaching barn, the college’s veterinary technology program houses a variety of large animals including horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep chickens and ducks. Small animals include rodents, snakes, birds, ferrets and chinchillas.

The CMC Veterinary Technology Center and Teaching Hospital is located at 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, (across from the main Spring Valley campus, past Colorado Animal Rescue). For more information, call 970-945-7481.

Eagle County outreach goes virtual

In an effort to grow constituent outreach and receive feedback in an informal setting, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners is launching two new recurring engagement opportunities for the public.

A virtual “Ask Me Anything” style, live Facebook event series will focus on county programs and services. A county commissioner will be joined by a staff person involved in a program, and they will explain what it is, who is eligible to participate, and how viewers can learn more. They will then make themselves available to answer incoming questions fielded from the live chat. The sessions will be broadcast live and then archived for future viewing at http://www.facebook.com/eaglecounty . Topics, dates, and times will be announced prior to each AMA event along with a form for early submittal questions.

County commissioners will also hold open office hours every other week at county facilities, and possibly other public venues. On select Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, a county commissioner will be available to discuss any topics of interest with members of the public. No reservations are required, but the county asks that participants respect time constraints if other individuals are waiting. Office hours and locations will be posted to the county website and social media channels. November’s sessions will take place on Nov.2 and 16.

Small businesses support income tax cut

The result of a one-question poll asking NFIB-member, Colorado small-business owners whether they support Proposition 121 on the November revealed support for the measure, according the the NFIB.

When asked, “Should Colorado reduce the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%,” 90% of small-business owners said, ‘Yes,’ 10% said ‘No,’ and 1% were undecided.

“The result was not a surprise,” said Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director for NFIB Colorado, “but our association is one of the few — if not the only one — which polls its members before taking an official stand on a major issue. It’s the way we’ve operated for the nearly 80 years of our existence.”

What does surprise, according to Gagliardi, is the number of people who get caught up in the debate over whom the initiative would benefit and by how much money.

“Discussions about who benefits and by how much miss the point entirely,” he said. “Proposition 121 is a small step toward achieving the goal of having no state income tax at all, which is something we ought to move on faster now that Arizona has instituted a 2.5% flat tax rate that will take effect at the beginning of 2023. Even Gov. Jared Polis has expressed support for the concept. Having no state income tax would give small-business owners something they have always desired: the predictability needed to hire more employees and expand their enterprises, both of which would produce a sustainably healthier economy.”