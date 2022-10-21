Snowboarders and skiers take part of the opening day of 2017/2018 season Friday, Oct. 13, at Arapahoe Basin.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com |

Big storm, so of course A-Basin will open

The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.

Right on cue, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Friday morning that it will be opening for the 2022-23 winter season at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A-Basin will kick off the season with one lift and one run open, providing skiing and riding from mid-mountain to the base.

Calendar celebrates 60th for Historical Society

2023 marks 60 years of Aspen Historical Society. To celebrate the occasion and the vast photographic collection that has been entrusted to the archives to preserve and share, the society is creating a special-edition calendar featuring 12 of the most loved images from its that represent the area’s history.

Following many years of partnership with BERKO Photo , the Historical Society is producing produce a special calendar for 2023 while the BERKO Aspen | Snowmass Calendar takes a pause and joins the society in celebrating their 60th year.





First State of Climate Action event set for December

Over the past year, CORE has worked to develop a new plan to scale the impact of climate action initiatives throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. For this plan to succeed, they said they need to enlist as many like-minded individuals and organizations to their cause as they can.

CORE’s first State of Climate Action event at the Aspen Art Museum from 6:15-7:15 p.m., Dec. 13. The event will offer insights into recent energy-efficiency projects throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and leading experts who will discuss regional climate action goals.

Artists to speak at Aspen Chapel Gallery

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will host a discussion with the Aspen Chapel Gallery artists and the VOICES artists on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Each gallery artist was paired with an artist from VOICES, and their interaction provided inspiration to the artists for the art they created for the show. The show runs through Nov. 13. The discussion will be moderated by Andrew Travers, former arts and entertainment editor of The Aspen Times.

For more information, phone gallery co-directors Tom Ward, 970-925-8367, or Michael Bonds, 970-925-6083, or the Aspen Chapel at 970-925-7184.

Ruedi boat launch sees big increase in use

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reports that from June 1 to Sept. 5, 2,710 vessels launched on the public ramp. That’s a 28.49% increase compared to 2021.

Airport board takes off on plan to develop new terminal

The Aspen Airport Advisory Board this week weighed in on a plan to implement the Common Ground Recommendations from the community-driven ASE Vision process . The recommendations were adopted by the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners in 2020.

The process for developing a new terminal kicked off with the board voting to approve a design and construction delivery method that county officials said prioritizes safety and noise and emission reductions. The first step will be is to update the Airport Layout Plan, which will involve presenting the county’s plan for near-term and longer-term improvements to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.

The planned near-term initiatives include the new terminal, a new and relocated air traffic control tower, and a request for proposal process for the fixed base operator. The longer-term improvements include updates to the airfield geometry that would, among other things, significantly improve safety by creating more space between the taxiway and runway, according to officials. In sum, these safety improvements would eliminate the airport’s existing “modifications to standard,” which are essentially the current operating exemptions grandfathered in by the FAA, officials said.

Kevin Nealon show at Wheeler moved up a day

Due to what the Wheeler Opera House described as unforeseen circumstances, the Kevin Nealon show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. All ticket buyers who purchased for the original date of Dec. 29, will have their tickets transferred automatically to the new date, or they may request refund at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770, aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen.

Nealon, a comedian, is perhaps best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and his work in “Weeds.”

For more information about upcoming events and happenings at the Wheeler, visithttp://www.wheeleroperahouse.com .

$3 million in grant funding for EV charging stations

A state program that provides grants for installing community-based, electric-vehicle charging stations has announced a new $3 million funding cycle with increased grant amounts.

The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead grant program helps cover the costs of purchasing and installing EV charging stations in workplaces, apartment/condo complexes, government buildings, and other sites that offer public or visitor parking.

Most types of qualifying projects are eligible for grants of up to 80% of costs. New this cycle, the program is offering up to 90% for installations in income-qualified housing developments, as well as additional incentives for projects in disproportionately-impacted communities.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 16, except for workplaces and multi-family housing complexes applying for projects of three or fewer Level 2 stations, which are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Grant application information and materials are available at the website energyoffice.colorado.gov (search for “Charge Ahead”).

Prospective applicants can receive free technical advice and grant support from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region, which is the Colorado Energy Office’s designated coach for 14 counties on the Western Slope. For more information, contact Martín Bonzi at mbonzi@cleaneenrgyeconomy.net .

Speedy access to slopes via Rifle’s airport?

JSX, the world’s only 5-star hop-on jet service, is adding a nonstop winter-seasonal service from Dallas to what it touts as “Rifle/Aspen” (RIL) starting Dec. 16 and the same from Burbank, Calif., starting Jan. 12, 2023.

JSX’s new service to Rifle allows customers fast access to some of Colorado’s most popular ski locations, including Aspen, Vail, and Beaver Creek, JSX says, adding that Rifle is also the area’s most reliable airport for clear weather, offering operating conditions that allow for a more reliable flight schedule.