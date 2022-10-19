The Gant Aspen wins Reader’s Choice Award

The Gant Aspen has been designated as a Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award recipient, which celebrates the world’s top accommodations, cities, spas, cruises and more that earn great reviews from travelers. The Gant placed in the top 25 hotels in The Southwest and West category.

This year, more than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences from across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year.

“We are incredibly honored to be named as a 2022 Readers’ Choice Award winner for Condé Nast Traveler, as it reflects our guests’ experiences at The Gant Aspen,” said Lou Eppelsheimer, director of sales and marketing. “This designation is a meaningful accomplishment for our entire team, as they strive in providing memorable moments for all of our guests.”

Feedback sought on fairgrounds master plan

The public is invited to view the Fairgrounds Master Plan proposal provided to the Eagle County Commissioners by Populous Architects and Crossroads Consulting. Both firms spent several months studying the site, evaluating the options and conducting a market assessment.



After reviewing the master plan proposal, constituents are invited to share their priorities via an online feedback form. Forms are available in English and Spanish . The comment period is now open and closes Monday, Oct. 31.



“The intention of this project is to develop a strategic master plan that is informed through a market assessment with user and public input,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “In addition to several public input sessions, the county is making available an online feedback form to provide options for the public to consider.”



Master Plans are intended to guide future growth and development. The Eagle County Government retained the services of Populus, a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues and Crossroads Consulting, which conducted a market assessment of the various project options. Both Populus and Crossroads Consulting assessed the advantages and disadvantages associated with the various options for development, renovation, expansion and operations of the facilities. The consultants also provided a phasing plan for future uses with operational considerations and a projected phased timing and budget schedule.