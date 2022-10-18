Klug Foundation to throw birthday party

The Chris Klug Foundation is turning 19! Founded on Oct. 27, 2003, the foundation has been promoting organ, eye and tissue donation across the country for 19 years. They will celebrate at the Red Brick Center of the arts on Oct. 25, and all are invited.

They will also celebrate their NYC marathon runners as they head to the big apple on Nov. 6th and start the countdown to Summit for Life 2022 — the foundation’s biggest fundraiser and awareness. Athletes will join the team to hike up the 3,267 vertical feet of Aspen Mountain for the gift of life. All are welcome to register for the race, and the birthday party gives an opportunity to register or learn more, foundation officials said. For more information, visit summitforlife.org.

Chris Klug Foundation raises awareness across the country, aiming to eliminate the wait for a transplant through inspiration, education and registration. Since the foundation’sinception, Colorado has become the leading state for registered organ donors, with 69% of Coloradans registering to save lives, according to the foundation.

Openingd on valley planning commission

Eagle County has openings for alternates on the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission. The commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Roaring Fork Valley, Missouri Heights and Frying Pan Road areas of unincorporated Eagle County.

The planning commission meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at 2:30 p.m. Applications are available online at https://www.eaglecounty.us/planning/planningcommissions . Applications are due no later than Nov. 4 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us . For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.





Zoning Board of Adjustment seeks members

Zoning Board of Adjustment members help review zoning variance requests to the Eagle County land use regulations. The board meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m., as needed. Typically, the board only meets a few times annually, as the number of variance requests are limited, officials said.

Applications are available online at https://www.eaglecounty.us/planning/planningcommissions . They are due no later than Nov. 4th and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us . For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.

Feedback sought on fairgrounds master plan

The public is invited to view the Fairgrounds Master Plan proposal provided to the Eagle County Commissioners by Populous Architects and Crossroads Consulting. Both firms spent several months studying the site, evaluating the options and conducting a market assessment.



After reviewing the master plan proposal, constituents are invited to share their priorities via an online feedback form. Forms are available in English and Spanish . The comment period is now open and closes Monday, Oct. 31.



“The intention of this project is to develop a strategic master plan that is informed through a market assessment with user and public input,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “In addition to several public input sessions, the county is making available an online feedback form to provide options for the public to consider.”



Master Plans are intended to guide future growth and development. The Eagle County Government retained the services of Populus, a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues and Crossroads Consulting, which conducted a market assessment of the various project options. Both Populus and Crossroads Consulting assessed the advantages and disadvantages associated with the various options for development, renovation, expansion and operations of the facilities. The consultants also provided a phasing plan for future uses with operational considerations and a projected phased timing and budget schedule.

Ballot tracking available statewide

Colorado voters in all 64 counties have the opportunity to track their ballots for the 2022 General Election using BallotTrax, a program first implemented statewide in 2020.

Statewide ballot tracking enables voters to receive a limited number of notifications by phone, email or text about the status of their mail ballot — from the time it is mailed to the voter to when it is received and accepted for counting. As of July 2022, nearly two million Colorado voters were enrolled in BallotTrax — 52% of the electorate.

Counties began mailing ballots to active registered voters Monday, and many existing BallotTrax users have already received status updates on their ballots. Military and overseas ballots for the General Election were sent by Sept. 24.

Voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by going to GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

For more information on Colorado’s 2022 General Election, to register to vote or update your voter registration, please visit http://www.GoVoteColorado.gov .

The Gant Aspen wins Reader’s Choice Award

The Gant Aspen has been designated as a Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award recipient, which celebrates the world’s top accommodations, cities, spas, cruises and more that earn great reviews from travelers. The Gant placed in the top 25 hotels in The Southwest and West category.

This year, more than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences from across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year.

“We are incredibly honored to be named as a 2022 Readers’ Choice Award winner for Condé Nast Traveler, as it reflects our guests’ experiences at The Gant Aspen,” said Lou Eppelsheimer, director of sales and marketing. “This designation is a meaningful accomplishment for our entire team, as they strive in providing memorable moments for all of our guests.”