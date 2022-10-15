In Brief: Aspen Words Author Talk

Aspen Words Author Talk: Leath Tonino

Aspen Words’ October Writer in Residence Leath Tonino will speak with journalist Andrew Travers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at The Arts Center at Willits, 400 Robinson St.

He is a freelance writer who has had his prose and poetry published in Orion, The Sun, New England Review, Tricycle, High Country News, Outside and a couple dozen other magazines and journals.

He’s the author of two essay collections: “The Animal One Thousand Miles Long” and “The West Will Swallow You” (Trinity University Press, 2018 and 2019).

His work has been supported by the Ellen Meloy Fund for Desert Writers, the Taft-Nicholson Center for Environmental Humanities, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Awesome Foundation, among others.

Prior to committing to full-time freelancing at age 24, he shoveled snow at the South Pole and tracked raptors with the US Forest Service on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.





Moderator Andrew Travers is a journalist and former Aspen Times editor.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Seating is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Drinks will be for sale at the bar.

Aspen Words was founded in 1976 as a literary center based in Aspen. A program of the Aspen Institute , the organization aims to encourage writers, inspire readers and connect people through the power of stories. Year-round programs include Summer Words, a writing conference and literary festival; Winter Words, a speaker series presenting the best of contemporary literature; the Aspen Words Literary Prize, a $35,000 annual award for fiction with social impact; a writers-in-the schools program; and writing residencies.

Sopris Lodge names executive director

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, the newest retirement community in the Roaring Fork Valley for seniors aged 55-plus, announced that Selina Sims-Steele has been named executive director. She will oversee Sopris Lodge’s day-to-day operations.

Selina Sims-Steele

She joined Sopris Lodge’s leadership team in 2020 and was the business office manager and human resources manager before being promoted.

She has three decades of experience in senior care. She previously was an executive director at another senior living community. She has a bachelor’s degree in applied science and is a certified dementia specialist and assisted living administrator, and she has also sold real estate in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue, Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is a Colorado-based retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care residences in the Roaring Fork Valley.