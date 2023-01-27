Important Sports Events in 2023

If you’re into sports, the year 2022 may have been a splendid year of entertainment for you. In 2022 it seemed like much went back to the ‘sports’ normality, that we all know. In 2022 the FIFA World Cup took place, as well as the US Open, NBA Finals, and a long list of others, with spectators too. Now we’re in a new sports year, there’s a really good reason to be excited about the 2023 wonderful sports events coming up. We have listed some of the most popular ones of 2023 in this article.

Sports in February

Some events have already kicked off this fresh season, but February is going to be a busy one, no doubt. In February you can look forward to Superbowl, which takes place on February 12th. On the very same day, the FIFA Club World Cup is still happening. This event takes place from the 1-11th of February, in Morocco.

If you like the NBA, the famous NBA All-Star Game Weekend is also set for February, so you better clear your calendar. This event takes place from the 17th-19th of February.





The rest of the year

As you can see February 2023, is kicking off with huge sports events, but this will continue for the rest of the year. See the above list for more info about the sports calendar:

Women’s World Boxing Championships (March)

NBA Finals (June)

UEFA Champions League Finals (June)

Tour de France (July)

Wimbledon (July)

Women’s FIFA World Cup (July-August)

US Open (August-September)

Rugby World Cup (September)

Ryder Cup (September-October)

This list is just a fraction of all the exciting sports events taking place in 2023. For more details about the locations, dates, and categories, you can find event calendars online.