I’m over here, Roger
Why won’t columnist Roger Marolt return my phone call? I’ve left him two messages, and yet nothing. Was it something I did? Was it something I said? Was it something I wrote? If you could please be so kind as to have him call me back, that would really help ease my worried mind.
Lo Semple
Aspen
