Ikon Pass adds Swiss Matterhorn to its list of global ski destinations

The Swiss resort Matterhorn Zermatt Bergbahnen has been added to the Ikon Pass.

Zermatt Bergbahnen / Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Ikon Pass has officially crossed into Europe with the addition of the iconic Matterhorn in Switzerland.

Alterra Mountain Co. announced Tuesday that Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Zermatt and the Matterhorn ski network on the Ikon Pass with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, also with no blackout dates.

New this season, Aspen Snowmass premier passholders also get the Ikon Base Pass as part of their benefits. Only the adult, senior and parent Premier Passes qualify for an Ikon Base Pass.

The iconic Matterhorn towers over more than 3,500 acres of terrain that spans both Switzerland and Italy, in the highest skiable terrain offered in the Swiss Alps. Connected lift service offers Ikon Pass holders access to Rothorn, Gornergrat and the Schwarzsee-Matterhorn glacier within the Zermatt ski area, plus Cervinia-Valtournenche ski areas in Italy, collectively known as Matterhorn ski paradise.

“The Matterhorn is a true icon known around the world, so we are thrilled to have Zermatt join the Ikon Pass community,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer for Alterra. “Ikon Pass strives to continually offer pass holders unique experiences in the mountains. Now they can experience Zermatt’s glacier skiing, traditional Swiss fondue, plus its infamous European après ski across two countries, on one pass.”

The addition of the Matterhorn ski areas brings the Ikon Pass’ access to 41 winter destinations across the Americas, Switzerland, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The Ikon Pass is available now at http://www.ikonpass.com.

