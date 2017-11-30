If you’ve ever wanted to become a character on “South Park,” now’s your chance

Who among us hasn't wanted to mercilessly mock Cartman, pull a prank on Mr. Garrison or kill Kenny?

And for charity's sake?

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, everyone's favorite Boulder-bred rabble rousers and the creators of "South Park," are offering a chance to step into their long-running Comedy Central series as a character.

Parker, who in the video announcement sports his Colorado roots with a vintage Broncos shirt and Buffs hat, went to Evergreen High School and University of Colorado Boulder. Stone may not be sporting a hat, but he also grew up in Littleton and went to CU.

Read the full story online from The Denver Post.