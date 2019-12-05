Icy conditions, wrecks snarl Thursday morning traffic on I-70, Hwy 82

All lanes of Interstate 70 at exit 116 are now open after a snowstorm that blew into the Glenwood Springs area early Thursday morning caused icy roads and crashes along I-70 resulting in a temporary closure.

At 8 a.m., eastbound Interstate 70 was closed seven miles west of Glenwood Springs due to severe weather and several stuck trucks, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.

#BREAKING Road Closure: I-70 is CLOSED eastbound through the #GlenwoodCanyon due to multiple crashes and spun out vehicles. Expect long delays. No est on reopen. #cotraffic #COwx @GlenwoodPI pic.twitter.com/VdbtfLlnFy — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 5, 2019

Eastbound I-70 reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

Traffic was also slow-going coming into Glenwood Springs on I-70 due to the slick conditions, with backups reported at the eastbound 114 (West Glenwood) and 116 (main Glenwood) exits, according to reports on the Roaring Fork Road and Weather Facebook page.

Carbondale Fire was also called out to one minor-injury accident on eastbound Highway 82 near mile marker 9 just before 8 a.m., and numerous other cars were being reported in the median.

This is a developing story that will be updated.