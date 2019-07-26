 I-70 Westbound closed at mile marker 114 due to mudslide | AspenTimes.com

I-70 Westbound closed at mile marker 114 due to mudslide

News | July 26, 2019

Glenwood Springs Post Independent staff report
Mud is seen washed across westbound I-70 near the MM 110.
Courtesy photo

I-70 westbound has been closed at mile marker 114 due to a mudslide.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler, a “mudslide with rocks in it” occurred at 110 westbound along I-70 at around 2:25 p.m.

 I-70  westbound lanes may be closed for up to four hours. 

As of 3:02 p.m. first responders were working on closing I-70 eastbound near Canyon Creek.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

