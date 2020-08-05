I-70 west of Glenwood Springs closed in both directions due to fire

Traffic backs up headed into South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon. The interstate is closed in both directions through the canyon due to reported multiple fire incidents.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independentv

Interstate 70 is closed Wednesday afternoon at mile-markers 109 (South Canyon) and 114 (West Glenwood) in both directions due to a fire, according to a 3:11 p.m. notification from Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority.

Two separate notices were sent out around the same time, but it was not clear if there are two separate fires, or if both highway closures are related.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent is live on the scene via Facebook:

Reporting from the fire just outside of South Canyon in West Glenwood. Posted by Glenwood Springs Post Independent on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.