I-70 near Eagle to shut for 1-2 hours Tuesday to remove burned out truck
A closure of I-70 westbound in Edwards has been planned for Tuesday to remove the semi trailer which closed the interstate on Monday after its contents ignited.
The Tuesday, May 18 closure is scheduled for 10 a.m. and is expected to take 1 to 2 hours, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jacob Best.
Highway 6 will be the alternative route through the closure, which will take effect at mile marker 163.
Updates will be provided through cotrip.org as they are available.
Best said Monday’s truck fire could have been caused by a malfunctioning brake system in the vehicle.
“We don’t believe this was hot brakes from Vail Pass,” he said.
The fire broke out at approximately 7:05 a.m. and closed the interstate for about 3 hours.
The semi was hauling 40,000 pounds of rolled cardboard paper, which was burned in the incident. No injuries resulted.
“Fire crews from Eagle River Fire Protection District and Greater Eagle Fire Protection District were able to extinguish the fire quickly and began overhaul of the contents of the trailer,” Best said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
I-70 near Eagle to shut for 1-2 hours Tuesday to remove burned out truck
A closure of I-70 westbound in Edwards has been planned for Tuesday to remove the semi trailer which closed the interstate on Monday after its contents ignited.