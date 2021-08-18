I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed Wednesday evening for flash flood warning

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday due to a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued the flood warning effective until 7:15 p.m. over the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon.

“At 4:20 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area,” according to the NWS alert. “The expected rainfall rate is 0.7 to 1 inch in one hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

“Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area,” the NWS advises. Debris flow is likely to consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

“Motorists should plan on Glenwood Canyon being closed through the remainder of the flash flood warning,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a release. “CDOT crews will continue to assess the burn scar area and will determine if it is safe to reopen when the warning is lifted.

“In the event that a new mudslide occurs or a significant amount of debris from the mudslide path blocks the interstate, the closure may be extended,“ CDOT advised.

In the meantime, traffic will be diverted onto the northern detour route via U.S. Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs and Craig using state Highways 9 or 131 coming from the east and state Highway 13 from the west.

CDOT also advised that visitors and local traffic traveling I-70 eastbound to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley can continue east on U.S. 6 at Rifle and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Exit 90 (Main Rifle), Exit 97 (Silt) or Exit 105 (New Castle).