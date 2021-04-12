UPDATE: Wreckage cleared, I-70 eastbound begins to move again after major crash near Dotsero

UPDATE: The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reports shortly after 10 p.m. that the accident on eastbound 1-70 near Dotsero has been cleared. Traffic is starting to move at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs. As of 10:35 p.m., eastbound I-70 had also reopened between Canyon Creek and Glenwood Springs.

Eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for about five hours Monday night due to a serious-injury wreck on the east side of the canyon near Dotsero.

According to a Garfield County Emergency Alert notification sent at 5:29 p.m., the eastbound closure point was at the main Glenwood Springs exit (116).

“There are serious injuries involved in this crash, and we anticipate the road to be closed for a while for investigation,” the Colorado State Patrol advised in a 7 p.m. tweet .

CSP spokesman Josh Lewis said the call came in at 5:11 p.m. of a multiple vehicle crash between mile markers 130 and 131.

One person was transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with “serious, if not life-threatening” injuries, he said. Lewis said it appeared that at least five vehicles were involved in the wreck.

In addition, westbound traffic through Glenwood Canyon was down to one lane near mile marker 131, where the crash occurred.

Eastbound through traffic also was reportedly being held at the Canyon Creek exit west of Glenwood Springs, and motorists traveling from points west were advised to wait, the State Patrol said.

CSP further advised that Cottonwood Pass and Independence Pass both remain closed for the season and are not alternative routes.

Road closure updates can be found at cotrip.org .