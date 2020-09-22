I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon scheduled for midnight Wednesday

Cars enter the No Name tunnels just east of Glenwood Springs in Glenwood Canyon.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Interstate 70 is slated to close in Glenwood Canyon from midnight to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure is to allow the Colorado Department of Transportation to replace lighting in the No Name Tunnel.

“Eastbound motorists will be stopped at Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and westbound motorists will be stoppers at Exit 133 (Dotsero),” according to a CDOT news release Monday.

The lighting replacement involves CDOT and the contractor, Casper Electric, installing 676 new LED fixtures.

“The new lighting system will be tied into the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center so the lighting can be monitored and controlled by personnel in the Hanging Lake Tunnel,” the release states. “The updated lights will use less power while allowing more light for the traveling public to have better visibility during the day and night.”

The work is part of a $3.5-million project that began April 2020 and is slated for completion by January 2022, CDOT states.