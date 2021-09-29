I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon, eastbound closure extended from Rifle

A small mud flow formed along Interstate 70 near milemarker 120 at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

CDOT / Courtesy image

Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon in both directions Wednesday morning because of a flash flood warning with debris flows, a Garfield County emergency alert states.

I-70 eastbound also is closed from Rifle to Dotsero.

“I-70 is closed between mile-markers 87 and 133 (eastbound), West Rifle and Dotsero, also 133 to 116 (westbound), Dotsero to Glenwood Springs, due to a flash flood warning with debris flow,“ the alert states.

The National Weather Service’s flash flood warning runs until 1 p.m.

“At 8:41 a.m., emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area,” according to the NWS warning . “Flash flooding is already occurring.”





Go to https://cotrip.org/home.htm for updated travel information.

From the Colorado Department of Transportation: Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 toward Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on U.S. Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

This is a developing story that will be updated.