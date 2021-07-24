I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon again due to flash flood warning
No sooner had Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday afternoon than it was closed again at 3:30 p.m. due to the flash flood warning.
I-70 is closed in both directions between mile-markers 87 at west Rifle and 133 at Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning issued a short time earlier by the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
