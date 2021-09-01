I-70 westbound closed in Dotsero due to accident
Interstate 70 westbound is closed just east of Glenwood Canyon due to a crash, according to a Garfield County alert sent out just after 4:30 p.m.
“I-70 is closed at mile-marker 131 WB, Dotsero, due to an accident,” the alert states.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
