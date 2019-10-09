I-70 closed after fiery semitrailer crash near Silverthorne

Traffic backs up on eastbound Interstate 70 ahead of Exit 205 at Silverthorne, where all drivers were required to exit for the detour over Loveland Pass.

Nicole Miller / Summit Daily

FRISCO — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Silverthorne while crews work to clean up after a multivehicle crash and semitrailer fire.

As of 6 p.m. eastbound I-70 reopened, but the westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours, according to Colin Remillard with the Colorado State Patrol.

At about 4:10 p.m., a semitrailer carrying lentils collided with three vehicles while heading westbound from the tunnel, according to Summit Fire and EMS spokesman Steve Lipsher.

The semitrailer caught fire following the crash. The driver suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening and was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. No other injuries have been reported from the crash.

Lipsher said three fire crews arrived on scene to deal with the vehicle fire, and the county’s hazmat response unit also was called in to help clean oil and gasoline off the roadway.

The closure extends from 2 miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel at Exit 216 and U.S. Highway 6 to Exit 205 at Silverthorne. Traffic is being detoured over Loveland Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

