Hunter Creek project means no heat for two buildings

The replacement of boilers at the Hunter Creek Condominiums continues, with one building scheduled to have heat back at the beginning of November, though residents in another will have to wait until Thanksgiving for heat, an official said.

In the meantime, the management company that oversees the large apartment complex is distributing space heaters to chilled residents, said Rayleen Dugas, the interim manager who took over this month for the previous manager who left.

The replacement boilers should be working in Building 11 by Nov. 2, she said. But those in Building 13 won't be installed until around Thanksgiving, Dugas said.

The space heaters are available in the Hunter Creek Office, she said. The complex has been replacing boilers in various buildings for about the past year or so.