Hundreds feast at John Bemis Community Potluck Dinner

From turkey and mashed potatoes to salads and side dishes, hundreds of Snowmass locals and guests plated pounds of homemade Thanksgiving foods at the annual John Bemis Community Potluck Dinner on Sunday evening in the Westin Snowmass Conference Center.

According to the Westin chefs, who prepared the Thanksgiving staples, over 250 pounds of turkey, 190 pounds of ham and 220 pounds of potatoes were prepared for the community meal.