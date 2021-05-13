Hudson Reed Ensemble to premiere web series

The Aspen-based Hudson Reed Ensemble will debut the pilot episode of its new original web series, “Confluence,” on Saturday.

Filmed in the Roaring Fork Valley, it is set in the fictional mountain town of Confluence, Colorado, a few miles downstream from a famous ski resort.

The series follows characters including a bartender and a polo farm owner.

“They may live on opposite ends of the social and economic strata,” reads the theater company’s announcement, “but they all have one thing in common: They make very bad decisions.”

The series follows the 2020 Hudson Reed online release of “Macbeth,” filmed locally last summer after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the company’s annual Shakespeare in the Park presentation.

“We felt it was not only necessary for our survival but also it presented a new and fascinating challenge for our company to explore,” said Kent Reed, the founder of Theatre Aspen and director of Hudson Reed who conceived and directed the new series.

It was written by Graham Northrup and features him and Reed in the cast alongside Maura Fawley, Laurie Clemens Maier, Lee Sullivan, Ralph Sheehan and Morgan Walsh.

The series will be available for free streaming at hudsonreedensemble.org.