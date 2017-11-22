How will new rules released for the Colorado marijuana industry affect consumers?

Changes to the rules governing Colorado's cannabis industry go into effect Jan. 1, including a groundbreaking path for in-state research projects.

The state Marijuana Enforcement Division finalized and released new rules for licensed medical and recreational businesses.

Highlights include new packaging and labeling requirements for flower, concentrates and edibles to help cut down on "white noise" for consumers, a top official with the Colorado Department of Revenue told The Cannabist on Tuesday.

A good share of the regulatory changes were statutory mandates resulting from the 2017 legislation session, said Mike Hartman, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue.

"We tried to clean up some of the white noise that is out there," Hartman said of the labeling changes that are intended to help consumers with information related to public health and safety.

