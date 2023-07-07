House under construction in Aspen Glen burns; no injuries reported

This home under construction single-This home under construction 150 Midland Loop in the Aspen Glen subdivision was burning with firefighters arrived.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

Friday at 7:26 p.m., the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to 150 Midland Loop (Aspen Glen Subdivision) for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival crews found a single-family structure that was under construction with smoke and flames coming out of the front and side of the residence. The fire had also extended into the roof and was moving quickly to the other side of the structure. Firefighters from Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and Roaring Fork Fire Departments attacked the fire with a ladder truck, fire engines, and numerous hose lines.

“When we arrived on scene the fire was coming out of three sides of the structure. The firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures, trees, and the grassy area behind the residence. Our crews worked together to prevent a larger tragedy,” said Carbondale Battalion Chief Ashley Buss Greene.

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed a total loss. Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

The fire will be investigated for cause and origin by Carbondale Fire. No loss amount has been determined at this time, though the structure is a total loss. There were no injuries to firefighters or bystanders.

Carbondale Fire responded with four fire apparatus. Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded with two fire engines, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded with a fire engine and ambulance. There were 22 personnel on scene. Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also responded to this incident.





Crews are still on scene and will be monitoring the fire throughout the night.