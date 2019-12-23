Hosting for the holidays? Serve up this Hendrick’s Jubilee Punch
Hosting for the holidays? Looking for an easy and tasty drink to please a crowd? Check out this Jubilee Punch from Hendrick’s Gin.
Jubilee Punch
1 1/2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
1/3 part Maraschino Liqueur
1/2 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1/2 part Elderflower Cordial
3 parts Apple Cider
*Recipe and video courtesy of Hendrick’s Gin
