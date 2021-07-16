Horseback rider airlifted after head injury in fall near Aspen
A 57-year-old Texas man was airlifted out of the backcountry Thursday afternoon after sustaining a head injury on a horseback ride, according to a press release.
Pitkin County emergency dispatchers received a call around 1:15 p.m. about the man, who was riding in a group with an outfitter on the Tincup-Tinpot trail between Aspen and Lenado. The man and his horse fell 40-to-50 feet downhill and he “sustained a head injury with significant bleeding,” according to the release.
“Members of the group applied initial first-aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene” at 1:47 p.m., the release states.
“After careful review of the injuries and terrain, a Careflight helicopter was deployed to assist,” according to the press release. “The patient was airlifted to Aspen Valley Hospital for further medical attention.”
The man lost a lot of blood, needed several staples in his head and sustained broken ribs, but was released from the hospital Thursday night, said Pitkin County Deputy Ryan Voss. The man had been on a multi-day hut trip that began in Vail, he said.
Voss praised the quick response by volunteers with Mountain Rescue Aspen, who reached the man a little more than an hour after dispatchers received the call.
MRA personnel were out of the backcountry by 2:45 p.m.
The 2.5-mile Tincup-Tinpot Trail connects Aspen and Lenado.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Horseback rider airlifted after head injury in fall near Aspen
A 57-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Thursday afternoon after sustaining a head injury on a horseback ride.