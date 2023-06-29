Horowitz: Mourning the loss of Aspen visionary Jim Crown

Letter to the editor

What a huge loss to this community the shocking passing of Jim Crown represents. He was a modernday visionary who walked in the shoes of Elizabeth Paepcke, carrying on Paepcke’s commitment to the mind, body, and spirit values that underpinned what modern Aspen would become.

Jim led Skico to the unification of the four ski mountains and led the effort to create Snowmass’ Base Village. He led the effort to commit Skico to treat Aspen Snowmass as one interconnected community, a nearly revolutionary idea at the time.

He supported JAS’ establishment in Snowmass and growth of its Labor Day Experience as an integral part of both JAS and Snowmass.

In recent years, he brought his same visionary leadership and philanthropy to the Aspen Institute. His tenure at the Institute was dynamic from every perspective.

Jim’s love for Aspen was clear in everything local he touched, and his vision for Skico and the community of the future in the Roaring Fork Valley will be remembered here forever. He was truly a giant. Sadly, he was not finished contributing to Aspen Snowmass, not even close.





Mr. Crown, we will miss you profoundly and work to honor your legacy.

Jim Horowitz

Founder, President, CEO Jazz Aspen Snowmass