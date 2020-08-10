Homes evacuated by Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Pine Gulch fire north of Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The fire about 18 miles north of Grand Junction was started more than a week ago by lightning in remote and rough terrain in Mesa and Garfield counties.

©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Some residents living near a western Colorado wildfire have been ordered to evacuate as the blaze continues to expand.

The Pine Gulch fire, burning in remote, rough terrain north of Grand Junction, had grown to more than 39 square miles as of Monday, fire officials reported.

Some residents in Garfield County were evacuated Sunday as the fire spread to the north and more were told to leave Monday as it continued to spread.

The fire about 18 miles north of Grand Junction was started more than a week ago by lightning in remote and rough terrain in Mesa and Garfield counties. It is 7 percent contained.