Holy Cross replenishes bill payment assistance program with $250,000

Holy Cross Energy’s board of directors on Wednesday voted to replenish the electric cooperative’s bill payment assistance program with another $250,000 available through July, noting there is still a community need as its service area still grapples with pandemic-induced hardships.

The program was first authorized April 2020 with $500,000, and has helped about 1,600 members to date. About 250 of those members have used the full assistance amount, as much as $1,000 for any residential member and as much as $2,000 for any commercial member.

The board unanimously approved the additional funding for the assistance program, noting that the program is being funded with member capital credits that have gone unclaimed for three or more years.

More information about the assistance program is available online at holycross.com/covid-bill-payment-assistance or by calling 970-947-5491.

“As a cooperative, we are here to serve our members. This extension of our pandemic assistance fund will allow our member services team to continue providing assistance to any of our members who have experienced economic difficulties over the past year,” said Jenna Weatherred, vice president of member and community relations.

“We never want to disrupt a member’s electric service, and with this resolution, our board of directors has given us another tool to help prevent that,” Weatherred said.