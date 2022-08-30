History: The links come alive in Snowmass Invitational
“Mohr Leads golfers in Snowmass meet,” announced The Aspen Times on Aug. 31, 1972. “A record field of 128 amateur golfers from throughout the state batted par (and lost by at least 12 strokes) in the Snowmass Invitational Golf Tournament last weekend. Snowmass Country club pro Heiko said he didn’t encourage any more entries in order not to overload the capacity of nine-hole course.
“No one took the $1,000 offered for a hole-in-one. But, Bob Hillary of Leadville earned a new set of woods for placing his tee shot 15 3/8 inches from the par 3, no. 5 hole as greenskeepers chortled over the tricky pin placements throughout the course. According to Kuhn, half the entry list held handicaps of ten or lower to provide the biggest array of amateur golfing talent Aspen has ever seen.”
New RFSD safety policy revisions expand use of school bus cameras
Roaring Fork District school buses will be getting new video camera equipment this fall, including audio-recording capabilities, under a new policy set for final consideration next month by the district’s Board of Education.
