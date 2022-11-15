Snowmass history: School days

Image of the Little Red School House circa 1980.

Aspen Historical Society/Mary Eshbaugh Hayes Collection

The Nov. 12, 1981, The Aspen Times published information about some Colorado Mountain College workshops offered locally. “The scheduling of two one-day workshops and a photo course were announced this week by Colorado Mountain College in Aspen. A one-day workshop on ‘Creating Low-cost Materials for the Pre-School Classroom’ … The class will be held at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Snowmass Village, and will be taught by Debbie Condello of CMC in Glenwood Springs. Assisting her will be Karen Sheridan Waterman. The course is designed to help educators and parents create low-cost games and classroom materials for pre-schoolers in activity areas of art, math, science, music and block manipulation.”