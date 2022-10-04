History: Something brewing at West Village

Pete DeMuth was named the new marketing director at Snowmass-at-Aspen in 1968.

Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Illustrated News Collection

“When you don’t have any better way to start out a profile than to refer to an individual as ‘Soapy,’ you’re getting down pretty low on the barrel,” began the introduction in the Oct. 3, 1968, Aspen Illustrated News. “Sure enough, Pete DeMuth did sell Purex. But he also sold Maxwell House, and you could just as well say he is ‘Good to the Last Drop.’ But regardless of past sins of omission or commission, 36-year-old Peter DeMuth, late of Huntington Beach, Calif., has the assignment now of seeing that ‘Something is Always Happening at West Village.’ DeMuth is the new marketing director at Snowmass-at-Aspen. It is his principal task to satisfy the curiosity of the Snowmass-watchers, those who know that something is going to develop at West Village in the summer season … but they can’t imagine just what.”