History: Sleigh bells ring in Snowmass

A sleigh at Snowmass, . drawn by a team of Belgian draft horses, heads to a secluded mountain cabin in 1980.

Courtesy of Aspen Historical Society

“The Benedict Land and Cattle Co. has constructed a bridge and the beginnings of a pedestrian trail at Snowmass Resort,” announced the “Around Aspen” article by Mary Eshbaugh Hayes in the Dec. 28, 1972, Aspen Times. “Sleighs will run along the trail during the winter months. …Pat Maddalone on Christmas Day took her mother, Maymie Kearns, of Basalt and her aunt, Mary Kearns, a retired school teacher of Monte Vista on a sleigh ride … the Kearns ladies had lived many years in the Snowmass area.” It went on to tell a story about the Kearns going off the road on Brush Creek 30 years prior on their way to a school program, but they were able to make it with holiday gifts in-hand for “the children of Hildur and Bill Anderson who lived far up Brush Creek. The now Anderson Ranch art center.” And then “Back to the Snowmass sleigh trail … Bob Marsh took Elizabeth Paepcke on a sleigh ride yesterday and then to lunch at the Snowmass golf course.”