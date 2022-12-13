History: Ski patrol hopefuls work it out in Snowmass

Photo of ski patroller Barrie Thomasen Cox, 1979.

Aspen Historical Society, Flint Smith Collection

“Fifty-seven hopefuls actually showed up for the four-day tryout, and they had to prove they could ski all kinds of terrain and all kinds of snow,” reported The Aspen Times on Dec. 14, 1978. “The 57 rather nervous candidates who turned out at 8 am sharp a week ago Monday at Snowmass were introduced to the rigors of the patrol by following the group leaders through lots of the unpacked snow that had recently fallen, and they helped groom the mountain during long periods of foot packing. The object of the deep snow skiing was to test who could ski any run under any condition with ease and confidence, according to (Peter) Forsch, and the packing ordeal was not a ski corp (sic) ploy to exploit free labor but an attempt to determine who had the strength and endurance it takes to serve on the patrol.” Seven lucky locals were selected to make the cut: Corky Lucks, Peggy Gurnett, Clay Owen, Greg Davis, Carolyn Cerise, Kjell Gustafson and Barrie Cox.