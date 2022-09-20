History: Singing soul music in Snowmass
“Meet … Roxanne Duncan,” introduced the Snowmass Villager in 1968. “When someone asks vocalist Roxanne Duncan if she does any ‘soul music,’ she replies, ‘Every song I do is soul music.’ Her fans in the area, who have been listening to her sing since she worked her first professional engagement at the Red Onion in Aspen in 1963, and who enjoyed her renditions of old standards, ballads and love songs this year at Cyrano’s and The Twig at Snowmass, would not argue the point. Roxanne has been singing all her life and literally grew up surrounded by the music. Her mother, Louise Duncan, a pianist with a large following who now plays at Stromberg’s, first played at the Red Onion in 1952 with such jazz greats at Billie Holiday, Ray Brown and Oscar Peterson.”
Basalt golf finishes second at regional, Aspen third as all four players qualify
The Roaring Fork Valley will be well represented at the state high school golf tournament in two weeks after both Basalt and Aspen qualified through all four players during Tuesday’s Class 3A regional tournament at River Valley Ranch.
