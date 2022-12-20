History: ‘Shangri-La of the Rockies’

Two people skiing in powder on the Big Burn on Snowmass. A caption read, "Although Aspen, Colo. is famous for its superbly groomed ski runs, all four mountains in the resort complex offer powder-hounds glade skiing in virgin snow. A variety of intermediate and expert terrain at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass is purposely not maintained to give powder skiing experts, as well as those who would like to try the experience, the thrill of trackless skiing."

Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Skiing Co. Collection

“Snowmass Resort written about in Airline magazine,” touted The Aspen Times on Dec. 21, 1972. Calling Snowmass Resort the “Shangri-La of the Rockies” was an article in the Nov. 1972 issue of Flightime (sic), the magazine of Continental Airways. It describes the Big Burn as having such multitudes of runs through the trees, there is always some place to find powdery snow after all else seems packed. The article goes on to say “the Snowmass Village Square is the St. Mark’s Square of the Rockies — busy and exciting.” The magazine also carried a profile about Jim Snobble, who is the Snowmass area manager for Aspen Skiing Co. It told how he and his team of top skiers evaluated the area for Skico, spending four years taking the mountain’s temperature, measuring its blanket of snow, and clocking the force of its winds.