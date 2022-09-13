Snowmass history: On your marks
“Beware, runners,” warned The Aspen Times on Sept. 20, 1979. “The first annual Golden Leaf Trail Run this Saturday promises to be one of the most beautiful footraces staged in the valley, and also one of the most painful. The 13 mile half-marathon, sponsored by Run For Your Life, begins at 8:30 Saturday morning. The course begins at the Conoco gas station on Brush Creek Rd in Snowmass and winds up on Main St in Aspen via the Brush Creek Trail. John Dozier, race organizer, ran the course several times prior and commented about the scenery ‘getting nicer and nicer.’ Now about the pain. Actually, the course isn’t as grueling as you might think, Dozier says, but it isn’t easy. The race starts at a base of 8,400 feet and follows a trail that, simply by its nature, is a demanding environment for a footrace.”
