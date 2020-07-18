Tweet All About It: Hiking off into the wild

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Current weekend plans: Take a scenic gondola ride to the top of Aspen Mountain and soak in the views. #aspen #explorecolorado #aspenmountain #fridaymotivation” — @HotelAspen110

“Watching the rain yesterday on the Maroon Bells was magical. If you want to go to Maroon Lake near @AspenCO this summer you have to make a reservation to park or shuttle! #cowx #aspen” — @JenniferBroome

“Bye for now to #aspen – great time with dad and my family. Heading back to #covidlockdown2020 in #losangeles and getting some work done.” — @HollywoodShui

“Amazing mountain bike and golf trip in Aspen last week was epic, pushed my physical limits, great workouts and bonding at 8000 ft. Great times, fellowship, and brotherhood. #grateful #workhardplayhard” — @DaveScatchard

“Well that was a long month. Huge thanks to the random mountain biker who called 911, the Aspen ambulance crew, the ER, the OR, Dr KF and PT for getting me back riding (slow and gentle for now)” — @cr_outside

“#Aspen Shopping in a #COVID19 World” — @bittenapple

“And this is why I’m headed to #Aspen for two weeks. No A/C required!” — @AlexTeague7

“My office told me to “go take a hike” so I finally managed to today!#aspen” — @DureeAndCompany

“Sam Ringle, #SFA24, backpacked the Four Pass Loop in Maroon Bells near Aspen, Colorado. That’s some extreme social distancing! How are you spending your summer, Jacks? Show us with #SFASummerBreak” — @SFASU

