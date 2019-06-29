Hiker trying to climb all of Colorado’s 14ers found dead near Kit Carson Peak

DENVER (AP) — Search and rescue teams combing the mountains in southern Colorado have found the body of a missing hiker.

The Denver Post reports Tyler Cline was found dead in the mountains above Crestone on Thursday. He was reported missing Sunday after he didn’t return from a hike in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point.

Family and friends say he was an experienced hiker who was trying to climb all of Colorado’s 14,000-foot (4,267-meter) peaks, and Saguache County sheriff’s officials say they do not suspect foul play.

Friend Fawne Steigerwald tells KDVR-TV in Denver that Cline started getting serious about climbing Colorado’s 14ers sometime this past winter, and “everything seemed to be going well.”

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the death.