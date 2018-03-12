Hiker finds human skull on trail near Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — A hiker has found a human skull on a trail near Pikes Peak, not far from the spot where a Colorado Springs woman was last seen.

KOAA-TV reports the skull was found Friday near the Catamount Trail in Teller County west of Colorado Springs. Crews conducted a meticulous search at the site on Saturday.

More human remains, clothes and a backpack were found by a group using forensic search dogs on Sunday, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy is planned for today which could help determine if the remains are that of a missing Colorado Springs woman. Forty-year-old Micah Lambert was last seen Sept. 23 at a friend’s house and her vehicle was found at a parking lot near the trail in the Pikes Peak area on Sept. 29.

The remains have been turned over to the Teller County coroner.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department.