Highway crash leads to drug charge

Aspen police arrested a Carbondale man Saturday after he rolled his car on Highway 82, fled the scene and was later found with a "bullet" of cocaine in his front pocket, according to a police report.

Jacob Hiltner, 24, was charged with driving while ability impaired, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to a Pitkin County sheriff's report.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 9:05 p.m. Saturday about a rollover accident on Highway 82 where the driver was seen fleeing the scene on foot in the direction of the Aspen Business Center, the report states.

Deputies found Hilter at a nearby bus stop about half an hour later, where he told them another car had passed him on the highway, sprayed snow on his car and caused him to slide into the ditch and roll the car onto its side, according to the report.

Hiltner smelled of alcohol and told a deputy he'd had one beer earlier. He declined to take roadside sobriety tests, though he agreed to a breath alcohol test that indicated 0.07, just under the legal driving limit of 0.08, the report states.

After he was arrested, a deputy found a small, plastic vial "that contained small granules of an unknown white powdery substance from the right coat pocket of Hiltner's jacket," according to the report.

"(This) is a device used to hold and ingest cocaine in a discreet manner and is commonly called a 'bullet,'" the report states.