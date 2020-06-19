Highway 82 upvalley from Basalt closed because of serious accident investigation

Highway 82 remains closed Friday afternoon in the midvalley because of a serious accident between mile markers 24 and 25.

As of 2:20 p.m., Highway 82 remained closed eastbound (upvalley) and one lane westbound was open due to accident investigation near Holland Hills, which is just upvalley from Basalt.

Expected length of the closures is unknown, according to Pitkin County Alerts.

“Eastbound lanes expected to remain closed for several more hours,” according to the 2:20 p.m. alert.

Support Local Journalism Donate

Photos submitted from the scene show a T-bone crash, with one SUV resting in the eastbound lanes and the driver’s side smashed in and the other vehicle stopped in the downvalley lanes with its frontend smashed. Airbags were deployed in the SUV.

This is a developing story that will be updated.